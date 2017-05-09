“President Trump has fired the director of the F.B.I., James B. Comey, over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, the White House said on Tuesday,” Michael D. Shear and Matt Apuzzo report for The New York Times.

“Mr. Comey was leading an investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election,” Shear and Apuzzo report. “‘While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,’ Mr. Trump said in a letter to Mr. Comey dated Tuesday. ‘It is essential that we find new leadership for the F.B.I. that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,’ Mr. Trump wrote.”

“When the FBI demanded Apple create a ‘backdoor’ that would allow law enforcement agencies to unlock the cell phones of various suspects, the company refused, sparking a battle between the feds and America’s biggest tech company,” Grabien News reports.

“What makes this incident indicative of Comey’s questionable management of the agency is that a) The FBI jumped the gun, as they were indeed ultimately able to crack the San Bernardino terrorist’s phone, and b) Almost every other major national security figure sided with Apple (from former CIA Director General Petraeus to former CIA Director James Woolsey to former director of the NSA, General Michael Hayden), warning that such a ‘crack’ would inevitably wind up in the wrong hands,” Grabien News reports.

