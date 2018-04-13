The finding kills Smartflash’s hope of restarting lawsuits against Apple, Google, and Samsung.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a set of rulings by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board which said that key claims in seven Smartflash patents relating to data storage technology were invalid because they described an abstract idea, not a patentable invention.
MacDailyNews Take: Wah-wah.
SEE ALSO:
U.S. Supreme Court limits where patent-infringement cases can be filed; decision could limit venue-shopping – May 22, 2017
U.S. appeals court tosses $533 million patent verdict against Apple – March 1, 2017
Apple makes excellent progress in bid to squelch $533 million verdict – June 1, 2016
On heels of $532.9 million verdict, Apple hit with second lawsuit from Smartflash – February 27, 2015
Apple plays the odds for overturning rocket docket’s $533 million verdict – February 26, 2015
Rocket docket jury orders Apple ordered to pay $532.9 million in patent trial; Apple to appeal – February 25, 2015