“The high court, in an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, ruled unanimously that a lower court has been following an incorrect legal standard for almost 30 years that made it possible for patent holders to sue companies in almost any U.S. jurisdiction,” Kendall reports. “Instead, the Supreme Court said, claims of patent infringement must be brought in the state where a corporate defendant is incorporated.”
Kendall reports, “The ruling could significantly shift patent-infringement lawsuits out of some federal districts, including in east Texas, that have been home to large numbers of patent cases because patent holders believed those courts provided a favorable venue for their claims.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Boom! The rocket docket has just exploded in flight!
Suck it, patent trolls.
Now, how much time and money has been wasted over the past 30 years…
SEE ALSO:
U.S. appeals court tosses $533 million patent verdict against Apple – March 1, 2017
Apple makes excellent progress in bid to squelch $533 million verdict – June 1, 2016
On heels of $532.9 million verdict, Apple hit with second lawsuit from Smartflash – February 27, 2015
Apple plays the odds for overturning rocket docket’s $533 million verdict – February 26, 2015
Rocket docket jury orders Apple ordered to pay $532.9 million in patent trial; Apple to appeal – February 25, 2015
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Arline M.” for the heads up.]