“The trial judge vacated the large damages award a few months after a Texas federal jury imposed it in February 2015, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Wednesday the judge should have ruled Smartflash’s patents invalid and set aside the verdict entirely,” Wolfe reports. “A unanimous three-judge appeals panel said Smartflash’s patents were too ‘abstract’ and did not go far enough in describing an actual invention to warrant protection.”
Wolfe reports, “The decision likely ends a case that had attracted wide attention when the verdict was rendered but had gone against the plaintiff ever since.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote as presciently as ever back in February 2015:
Once a real court gets it, [the] rocket docket jury’s mistake will be overturned on appeal.
