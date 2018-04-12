“Apple missed a golden opportunity to bust out a RED iPhone X to go with the (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus based on the latest mockups from our favorite Apple concept artist,” Buster Hein writes for Cult of Mac.

“Martin Hajek came out with some renderings of what the iPhone X would look like with a red coat of paint and it’s absolutely stunning,” Hein writes.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a red iPhone X mockup, but I really dig the red hue on Martin’s mockup,” Hein writes. “He also created some concepts of what the iPhone X would look like in gold.”

