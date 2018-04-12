“Martin Hajek came out with some renderings of what the iPhone X would look like with a red coat of paint and it’s absolutely stunning,” Hein writes.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a red iPhone X mockup, but I really dig the red hue on Martin’s mockup,” Hein writes. “He also created some concepts of what the iPhone X would look like in gold.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Monday:
No iPhone X version? Disappointing. Apple’d sell more and support (RED) better with the top of the line iPhone included. It’s good to see the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio available, at least.
Certainly, the black front on the iPhone 8 models is a welcome improvement over white!
