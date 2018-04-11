“For the second consecutive year, Apple is releasing a Product RED color variant of its iPhone. The red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be available from all major carriers on Friday; preorders have already begun,” Chris Welch writes for The Verge. “Sadly, there’s no red iPhone X for reasons unknown, but Apple is putting out a Product RED folio case so you can at least buy an accessory for the device that sends some of the purchase price to a good cause.”

“The major difference between last year’s Product RED iPhone and this one is that Apple has wisely gone with a black bezel on the front,” Welch writes. “Now Apple has made the right choice, and the red / black combo is indeed very, very sleek.”

“This thing is red, and the color can shift a bit depending on the light,” Welch writes. “In sunlight, it’s a vivid candy red. Indoors, it’s a bit more subdued. So I’m all the more disappointed that Apple decided against a Product RED iPhone X; this shade of red with stainless steel sides would’ve looked great. Maybe next year.”

iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition comes in a stunning red glass enclosure, matching aluminum band and sleek black front.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, the black face is much better. Not as good as the iPhone X, of course (save for the notch), but better than distracting white:

We found we prefer the classic black face for iPhone vs. the white face… which we feel competes a bit too much with the display… For us, it’s all about the iPhone’s face, which we want to disappear, not gleam.MacDailyNews, September 15, 2015

As we wrote on Monday:

No iPhone X version? Disappointing. Apple’d sell more and support (RED) better with the top of the line iPhone included. It’s good to see the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio available, at least.

Certainly, the black front on the iPhone 8 models is a welcome improvement over white!

