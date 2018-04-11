“For the second consecutive year, Apple is releasing a Product RED color variant of its iPhone. The red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be available from all major carriers on Friday; preorders have already begun,” Chris Welch writes for The Verge. “Sadly, there’s no red iPhone X for reasons unknown, but Apple is putting out a Product RED folio case so you can at least buy an accessory for the device that sends some of the purchase price to a good cause.”

“The major difference between last year’s Product RED iPhone and this one is that Apple has wisely gone with a black bezel on the front,” Welch writes. “Now Apple has made the right choice, and the red / black combo is indeed very, very sleek.”

“This thing is red, and the color can shift a bit depending on the light,” Welch writes. “In sunlight, it’s a vivid candy red. Indoors, it’s a bit more subdued. So I’m all the more disappointed that Apple decided against a Product RED iPhone X; this shade of red with stainless steel sides would’ve looked great. Maybe next year.”



