“The major difference between last year’s Product RED iPhone and this one is that Apple has wisely gone with a black bezel on the front,” Welch writes. “Now Apple has made the right choice, and the red / black combo is indeed very, very sleek.”
“This thing is red, and the color can shift a bit depending on the light,” Welch writes. “In sunlight, it’s a vivid candy red. Indoors, it’s a bit more subdued. So I’m all the more disappointed that Apple decided against a Product RED iPhone X; this shade of red with stainless steel sides would’ve looked great. Maybe next year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, the black face is much better. Not as good as the iPhone X, of course (save for the notch), but better than distracting white:
We found we prefer the classic black face for iPhone vs. the white face… which we feel competes a bit too much with the display… For us, it’s all about the iPhone’s face, which we want to disappear, not gleam. — MacDailyNews, September 15, 2015
No iPhone X version? Disappointing. Apple’d sell more and support (RED) better with the top of the line iPhone included. It’s good to see the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio available, at least.
Certainly, the black front on the iPhone 8 models is a welcome improvement over white!
