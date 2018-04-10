“Popular cross-platform, open-source video transcoder Handbrake 1.1.0 has been released, and despite the version number increment is actually a major update,” Nick Peers reports for BetaNews. “Handbrake allows users to convert video from a wide variety of formats — including DVD and Blu-ray — into MP4 or MKV files with support for a wide range of codecs, including x264, x265, VP8/9 and both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4.”

“Handbrake 1.1.0 provides a major update to its user interface to provide a more logical and easy to follow workflow,” Peers reports. “It also adds new presets, filters and improves 4K and x265 support.”

“Handbrake 1.1.0 is available now as a free, open-source download for Windows, Linux and Mac,” Peers reports. “Recommended system requirements include a 64-bit Intel Mac running OS X 10.7 or later, or Windows 7 or later. Support for both Ubuntu 17.10 and the upcoming 18.04 have been added with this release.”

