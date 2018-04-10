“Handbrake 1.1.0 provides a major update to its user interface to provide a more logical and easy to follow workflow,” Peers reports. “It also adds new presets, filters and improves 4K and x265 support.”
“Handbrake 1.1.0 is available now as a free, open-source download for Windows, Linux and Mac,” Peers reports. “Recommended system requirements include a 64-bit Intel Mac running OS X 10.7 or later, or Windows 7 or later. Support for both Ubuntu 17.10 and the upcoming 18.04 have been added with this release.”
MacDailyNews Note: More info about and download links for Handbrake 1.1.0 are here.
