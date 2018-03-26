“Acer’s Chromebook Tab 10 is very much meant to rival the iPad, and that’s particularly notable since it’s being announced just one day before Apple is supposed to announce a new low-cost model,” Kastrenakes writes. “The Tab 10 has a 9.7-inch, 2048 x 1536 display — just like the iPad — with front- and rear-facing cameras, an estimated nine hours of battery life, an OP1 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a USB-C port. There’s also a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. But what’s particularly notable is that the Tab 10 also has stylus support; like Samsung’s Galaxy Note series, the Tab 10 even has a small stylus built right in. It’s a Wacom-branded stylus, and it doesn’t require a battery or any additional charging.”
“The tablet will sell for $329, which is the same price as Apple’s current entry-level iPad. Apple’s expected to release an iPad that costs $259 tomorrow, but if you need a stylus, Apple currently sells that separately for $99 more. It also has to be charged and stored separately,” Kastrenakes writes. “While Acer will sell the Tab 10 to the public, it’s really targeting the device at the education market (again, much like the iPad that Apple is supposed to announce tomorrow).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The ball’s in your court, Apple.
There comes a pivotal time that you can so aggressively price your products that you can take a market and own it for decades to come.
iPads are too expensive relative to the perceived competition and Apple has obviously done a piss-poor job of marketing the iPad family (read: clearly explaining to the hoi polloi why they want an iPad over an Amazon or other Android tablet).
Sticker price is the biggest reason why iPad sales struggle to return to growth (the next biggest reason is that iPads’ useful lives last so damn long, they’re not rapidly replaced).
We would have purchased iPads for family members this year if they had been updated as they should have been for the holiday season and if the prices were a bit more palatable. Yes, we know what an iPad offers. Yes, we know they’re worth the money Apple’s asking for today; even being last year’s models. But, Apple should really do the math and consider making certain hardware more affordable in exchange for the backend revenue and increased mindshare and market share that will deliver.
For the same reason – mindshare – Apple should make their own Apple displays, even to the point of taking a loss of each and every one, so that other companies’ logos on frankly ugly products that do not match Apple design sensibilities are not in users’ faces all day long. That’s not a difficult concept to grasp; even an inveterate beancounter might be able to get it. — MacDailyNews, January 6, 2017
