“Chrome OS has run on laptops, desktops, convertibles, and all-in-ones, but until today, it hasn’t run on a tablet,” Jacob Kastrenakes writes for The Verge. “That changes with the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, the first tablet to run Chrome OS.”

“Acer’s Chromebook Tab 10 is very much meant to rival the iPad, and that’s particularly notable since it’s being announced just one day before Apple is supposed to announce a new low-cost model,” Kastrenakes writes. “The Tab 10 has a 9.7-inch, 2048 x 1536 display — just like the iPad — with front- and rear-facing cameras, an estimated nine hours of battery life, an OP1 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a USB-C port. There’s also a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. But what’s particularly notable is that the Tab 10 also has stylus support; like Samsung’s Galaxy Note series, the Tab 10 even has a small stylus built right in. It’s a Wacom-branded stylus, and it doesn’t require a battery or any additional charging.”



“The tablet will sell for $329, which is the same price as Apple’s current entry-level iPad. Apple’s expected to release an iPad that costs $259 tomorrow, but if you need a stylus, Apple currently sells that separately for $99 more. It also has to be charged and stored separately,” Kastrenakes writes. “While Acer will sell the Tab 10 to the public, it’s really targeting the device at the education market (again, much like the iPad that Apple is supposed to announce tomorrow).”

