“As a result, Kuo forecasts Apple Pencil sales — which the company doesn’t specifically disclose — will double to 9-10 million this year from what Kuo estimates at 4-4.5 million last year,” Hall reports. “The whole premise of Apple doubling its Pencil shipments in 2018 over 2017 is around Apple adding support for its digital stylus to the lower-priced iPad due out next week.”
“Apple currently supports Pencil on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and both versions of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro,” Hall reports. “KGI further predicts that the new 9.7-inch iPad will account for 70% of iPad sales across 2018.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully this is what happens. Why not sell more Apple Pencils when you obviously can?
Furthermore: ‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017
