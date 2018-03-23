“KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a new report that predicts Apple Pencil shipments will double this year,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Kuo believes it is possible the iPhone could eventually support Apple Pencil, but it’s more likely that the new 9.7-inch iPad expected to be unveiled next week will work with Apple Pencil.”

“As a result, Kuo forecasts Apple Pencil sales — which the company doesn’t specifically disclose — will double to 9-10 million this year from what Kuo estimates at 4-4.5 million last year,” Hall reports. “The whole premise of Apple doubling its Pencil shipments in 2018 over 2017 is around Apple adding support for its digital stylus to the lower-priced iPad due out next week.”

“Apple currently supports Pencil on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and both versions of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro,” Hall reports. “KGI further predicts that the new 9.7-inch iPad will account for 70% of iPad sales across 2018.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully this is what happens. Why not sell more Apple Pencils when you obviously can?

Furthermore: ‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.

*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017

