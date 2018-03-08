“Earlier this week, I discussed the future of macOS Server. Apple is deprecating a number of services, ‘To focus more on management of computers, devices, and storage on your network,'” Kirk McElhearn writes for Intego.

“Many of the services that will be deprecated — hidden from the Server app, but still available via the command line — are not very useful for those not running an enterprise-type solution,” McElhearn writes, “but macOS High Sierra already provides access to a number of Server services that small businesses, and even home users, may want to use.”

“In this article, I’m going to discuss the most commonly used services of macOS Server and how you can turn on the same features with a standard Mac running macOS High Sierra.,” McElhearn writes. “This guide is an overview about using macOS High Sierra with three basic services: file sharing, Time Machine, and content caching.”

