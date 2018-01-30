“Apple is deprecating a significant portion of essential network services included in macOS Server this year, as outlined in a published support statement titled ‘Prepare for changes to macOS Server,'” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

macOS Server is changing to focus more on management of computers, devices, and storage on your network. As a result, some changes are coming in how Server works. A number of services will be deprecated, and will be hidden on new installations of an update to macOS Server coming in spring 2018. — Apple Inc.

“The note goes on to list a series of deprecated services that will be removed in a future release of macOS Server,” Hardwick reports, “including calendar and contact support, Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), Domain Name Services (DNS), mail, instant messages, virtual private networking (VPN), NetInstall, Web server, and the Wiki.”

