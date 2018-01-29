“Apple appears to have all but killed macOS Server by deprecating most of what distinguishes it from a desktop OS,” Richard Chirgwin reports for The Register.

“The company slipped out news of the software’s demise in a nondescript forum post that details how Cupertino plans to stop supporting DHCP, DNS, mail, messages, NetInstall, VPN, the Web server, the Wiki, as well as calendar and contact support,” Chirgwin reports. “‘A number of services will be deprecated, and will be hidden on new installations of an update to macOS Server coming in spring 2018,’ the statement said, and ‘These deprecated services will be removed in a future release of macOS Server, so those depending on them should consider alternatives, including hosted services.'”

