“Apple’s macOS and its predecessor Mac OS X have long been able to work as servers with the installation of a single $20 app,” McElhearn writes. “The Server app, available from the Mac App Store, provides an easy-to-use interface to configure and manage services that are built into macOS. You could run all these services without the Server app, if you know the right commands to turn them on and manage them from the command line, using Terminal, but the Server app makes it easy so almost anyone can do it.”
“Apple has said that they are “deprecating” certain services in macOS Server. They won’t be killing them off completely, but they are changing this software ‘to focus more on management of computers, devices, and storage on your network,'” McElhearn writes. “What’s next for macOS Server? The most likely direction it may take is that of being a true MDM (mobile device management) system.”
MacDailyNews Take: The ability to manage multiple devices easily and quickly would be a godsend for home users.
In just one example, a three-person family, there are four Apple TVs, three iPads, three iPhones, two HomePods, three Apple Watches, and five Macs. That’s a lot of stuff to manage properly and efficiently!
