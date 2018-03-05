“From a note to clients by Piper Jaffray’s Michael Olson that landed in my inbox Monday: ‘Our survey of 1,500 iPhone users shows that ~40% have not upgraded to iPhone X because they either feel the device is too expensive (31%) or they prefer a larger screen (8%),'” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0.

Given the next release of iPhones this Fall will likely address both of these issues, we are increasingly confident in our FY19 iPhone estimate of 233.8M, which is ~7M (3%) above consensus (227M). We believe FY19 will provide evidence of the “super-long” cycle we expect will play out as users migrate to “X-gen” devices over a multi-year period. — Piper Jaffray

MacDailyNews Take: While we wouldn’t trade our iPhone X units for iPhone 8 Plus units – flicking up with Face ID and banging through apps is just too valuable a time-savings to ever give up to go back to the antiquated Home button paradigm – we do long for a larger display:

[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall.MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018

