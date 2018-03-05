Given the next release of iPhones this Fall will likely address both of these issues, we are increasingly confident in our FY19 iPhone estimate of 233.8M, which is ~7M (3%) above consensus (227M). We believe FY19 will provide evidence of the “super-long” cycle we expect will play out as users migrate to “X-gen” devices over a multi-year period. — Piper Jaffray
MacDailyNews Take: While we wouldn’t trade our iPhone X units for iPhone 8 Plus units – flicking up with Face ID and banging through apps is just too valuable a time-savings to ever give up to go back to the antiquated Home button paradigm – we do long for a larger display:
[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018
