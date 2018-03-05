“From a note to clients by Piper Jaffray’s Michael Olson that landed in my inbox Monday: ‘Our survey of 1,500 iPhone users shows that ~40% have not upgraded to iPhone X because they either feel the device is too expensive (31%) or they prefer a larger screen (8%),'” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0.

Given the next release of iPhones this Fall will likely address both of these issues, we are increasingly confident in our FY19 iPhone estimate of 233.8M, which is ~7M (3%) above consensus (227M). We believe FY19 will provide evidence of the “super-long” cycle we expect will play out as users migrate to “X-gen” devices over a multi-year period. — Piper Jaffray

