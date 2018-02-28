“The device presented in Apple’s patent figure below illustrates a dual display notebook that eliminates a physical keyboard or Trackpad,” Purcher reports. “This way the second display could also be used as a sketch pad, gaming controls and more as discussed in past patents.”
“Apple notes that in one version, a hinge is permanently holding the two displays together to form a new kind of MacBook,” Purcher reports. “In a second or alternative version, Apple notes that the hinge could be designed with magnetics so that it becomes a classic 2-in-1 device or second-gen iPad Pro so that the upper display could be detached and used as a standalone iPad.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve asked many times over the past few years: “Who’s in the market for a 12.9-inch device that’s an OS X-powered MacBook when docked with its keyboard base and an iOS-powered iPad Pro when undocked?”
As we wrote just over a year ago:
Here’s an idea: Apple could sell iPad Pros as they do now, and for those wanting a “Mac,” Apple could sell them the macOS-powered display-less keyboard/trackpad/cpu/RAM/SSD/battery base unit. Attach your iPad for the display and off you go, you Mac-headed truck driver! Plus, you get to use the iPad’s battery, too, extending battery life to provide a truly all-day battery for portable Mac users. Detach the display and you get your iOS-powered iPad back, same as always.
Too outside the box? We’d love to be able to take our 12-inch iPad Pro, mate it with this theoretical Mac base unit, and turn it into a portable Mac. Right now, we carry 12-inch iPad Pros and MacBooks in our backpacks. Guess what’s redundant? Right, the displays. We don’t need to carry two screens on the road. The iPad Pro’s screen would do just fine, thanks.
Buy the Mac base on its own (for those who already have 12.9-inch iPad Pros) or buy it as part of a package (get a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro at a nice discount when you buy it with the Mac base). Imagine if Apple had unveiled this headless MacBook that you use with your iPad at their iPad event last fall. How many more 12-inch iPad Pro sales would such a product have generated? Enough to return iPad to unit sales growth, we bet. And, how many more Macs would have been sold, too?
