“The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially published a series of 26 newly granted patents for Apple Inc. [on Tuesday],” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “Apple’s granted patent [is] titled ‘Dual display equipment with enhanced visibility and suppressed reflections.'”

“The device presented in Apple’s patent figure below illustrates a dual display notebook that eliminates a physical keyboard or Trackpad,” Purcher reports. “This way the second display could also be used as a sketch pad, gaming controls and more as discussed in past patents.”

“Apple notes that in one version, a hinge is permanently holding the two displays together to form a new kind of MacBook,” Purcher reports. “In a second or alternative version, Apple notes that the hinge could be designed with magnetics so that it becomes a classic 2-in-1 device or second-gen iPad Pro so that the upper display could be detached and used as a standalone iPad.”





