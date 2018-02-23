“Alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone X last September, Apple showcased its wireless charging accessory called AirPower,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “The charging mat will allow Apple users to charge their iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch on the same surface.”

“At the time, Apple teased a 2018 debut, and now it looks like we’re inching closer to that release,” Miller reports. “According to a new report from Macotakara, Apple is on schedule to begin selling AirPower sometime in March through its own retail stores, as well as resellers such as Best Buy.”

“Pricing details remain unclear for AirPower,” Miller reports. “A Polish retailer listing back in November suggested that the wireless charging mat could be priced at $199, but as we noted at the time, it’s unlikely that the retailer would have inside knowledge of how Apple plans to price its unreleased product.”

