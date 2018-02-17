“Apple this week changed its official corporate address to One Apple Park Way, continuing the lengthy process of moving an entire workforce from One Infinite Loop to the new Apple Park campus built down the road,” AppleInsider reports.

“Among the first documents to bear Apple’s new One Apple Park Way address were forms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. On Tuesday, Apple filed seven Form 4 Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership articles notifying the SEC of restricted stock units granted to its board members, each of which listed Apple Park as the reporting person’s address,” AppleInsider reports. “Previously, all Apple SEC filings cited One Infinite Loop as a point of contact.”

“On Friday, 9to5Mac also noted the change in email footers included with correspondence sent out to customers,” AppleInsider reports. “AppleInsider has confirmed the shift in a promotional mailer sent to Apple Music subscribers.”

