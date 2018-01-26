“About one year after construction on the first phase of Apple Park was originally scheduled to be finished, the city of Cupertino has finally granted Apple a series of temporary occupancy permits that allow employees to move into parts of the main building,” Chris O’Brien writes for VentureBeat.

“According to a spreadsheet compiled by Cupertino building official Albert Salvador, Apple received temporary occupancy permits on December 30 for five of the 12 sections of the massive circular structure,” O’Brien writes. “The company had actually received a previous temporary occupancy permit back in July for one section of the headquarters that contains the restaurant and atrium.”

“It appears Apple is on track to receive temporary occupancy permits for all the other sections between the end of January and March, at the latest, according to the spreadsheet dated January 17,” O’Brien writes. “Last February, when Apple announced that the name of the new campus would be Apple Park, the company also said the new headquarters would be “open to employees” in April 2017. That proved to be overly optimistic.”

