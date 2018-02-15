Harking back to Steve Jobs’ infamous “You’re Holding It Wrong” reply to iPhone 4 antennagate to a user via email: “Just avoid holding it in that way,” Apple has updated their “Cleaning and taking care of HomePod” support document with the following advice:
It is not unusual for any speaker with a vibration-damping silicone base to leave mild marks when placed on some wooden surfaces. The marks can be caused by oils diffusing between the silicone base and the table surface, and will often go away after several days when the speaker is removed from the wooden surface. If not, wiping the surface gently with a soft damp or dry cloth may remove the marks. If marks persist, clean the surface with the furniture manufacturer’s recommended cleaning process. If you’re concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface.
also, here’s my subtle HomePod ring. please don’t tell me to oil my wood https://t.co/4gE452qtUB—
Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 14, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: Once again the pitfalls of secrecy are exposed. That Apple tested HomePods in employee’s homes where, one might assume, much high-end, well-oiled furniture abounds (from Jony Ive’s multi-million-dollar mansion on down the line), and not one Apple employee noticed (or, if they did, felt the need to mention) this issue shows that Apple’s testing sample was again too small and/or not rigorous enough.
If you’re experiencing HomePod rings, check out Zenware’s Non Slip Silicone Coasters ($5.99 via Amazon) which, at 3.5-inches in diameter, are the perfect size for HomePod’s silicone base.
