Apple has acknowledged that the HomePod’s silicone base can leave behind a white ring on some oiled wooden surfaces, of the kind often found in high-end furniture, after various reviews remarked on the issue.

Harking back to Steve Jobs’ infamous “You’re Holding It Wrong” reply to iPhone 4 antennagate to a user via email: “Just avoid holding it in that way,” Apple has updated their “Cleaning and taking care of HomePod” support document with the following advice:

It is not unusual for any speaker with a vibration-damping silicone base to leave mild marks when placed on some wooden surfaces. The marks can be caused by oils diffusing between the silicone base and the table surface, and will often go away after several days when the speaker is removed from the wooden surface. If not, wiping the surface gently with a soft damp or dry cloth may remove the marks. If marks persist, clean the surface with the furniture manufacturer’s recommended cleaning process. If you’re concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface.

also, here’s my subtle HomePod ring. please don’t tell me to oil my wood https://t.co/4gE452qtUB—

