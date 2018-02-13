“I’ve got a few problems already with Consumer Reports claim that Apple’s new HomePod system sounds less good than the Sonos One and Google Home Plus,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “‘According to the expert audio testers at Consumer Reports, the Apple HomePod does deliver very good audio performance. It’s just not the best-sounding wireless speaker in our ratings—or even the best-sounding smart speaker,’ they claim.”

“I’ve been able to listen to the HomePod in action in a direct listening comparison test with a Sonos One, Amazon Echo and Harman/Kardon Invoke. Apple’s product clearly delivered a highly superior presence and a much more pleasing sound stage across every sound frequency than either the bass-heavy Harman/Kardon or the weedy sounding Amazon product,” Evans writes. “The Sonos One certainly competes, but I felt (anecdotally) that it lacked some of the presence the HomePod provides. I loved that HomePod bounced sounds of the walls behind me to create a real 360-degree perception of sound, and having heard what it sounds like I know that when stereo pairing is introduced it will deliver even better sound.”

“It is interesting that despite claiming to be running full tests, Consumer Reports isn’t testing Apple’s most technologically advanced HomePod feature at all. Apple has developed really smart technology that empowers its device with the capacity to adjust audio output in real-time for better results in whatever space it happens to be in,” Evans writes. “‘Apple says that every time you move the speaker, it senses the motion, then automatically adjusts itself to its placement in the room using a series of test tones and complex algorithms to minimize reflections from nearby walls or other objects. That’s not a feature we evaluated,’ they say.”

