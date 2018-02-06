“The $240 million in sales between September and December roughly line up with 60 million phones made, according to MKM Partners analyst Michael Genovese,” Rai and Panchadar report. “Lumentum reported a 52.7 percent jump in revenue to $404.6 million and a profit of $1.67 per share in the second quarter ended Dec. 30. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $357.8 million and a profit of $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.”
“Lumentum forecast net revenue in the range of $280 million to $305 million and profit of 65 cents to 80 cents for the current quarter, guiding well below analysts’ estimates for revenue of $319.93 million and profit of 86 cents,” Rai and Panchadar report. “Lumentum said it expected demand to rebound in the second half of its fiscal year. Rosenblatt’s Jun Zhang estimated Apple to procure 120-150 million 3D sensing components for its product ramp in second half of 2018, which comes in line with Lumentum’s expectations.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’ll be interesting to see how quickly Apple’s investment in Finisar affects competition among VCSEL-makers.
