“Animojis are one of the more buzzed-about features of iPhone X,” Tim Nudd reports for AdWeek.

“Apple is pushing the feature (four new Animojis are coming to iOS 11.3 this spring) in a fun Grammys campaign,” Nudd reports. “Two 60-second spots feature an alien Animoji and a dog Animoji singing songs that are nominated for music’s top award: ‘Stir Fry’ by rap trio Migos, and ‘Redbone’ by Childish Gambino.”

iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera analyzes more than 50 different muscle movements to mirror your expressions in 12 Animoji.

