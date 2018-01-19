“But this year, the iPhone maker plans to bring back a large part of its $250 billion in cash held overseas after recent legislation reduced the tax bill on doing so,” Pressman writes. “With so much money available, some analysts and other Apple watchers sense the possibility of a larger deal.”
“The smartphone market has matured and the tablet market has been shrinking, so Apple may be in search of entirely new areas to conquer,” Pressman writes. “That leads Brian Sozzi, executive editor at TheStreet.com, to suggest that Apple should buy Netflix or Tesla.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Forget buying Luxembourg or whatever, Apple could buy upwards of 25% of itself.
Think buybacks and dividends, not major acquisitions. — MacDailyNews, January 5, 2018
