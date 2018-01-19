“Great reputations are hard to build, but it turns out they are also hard to lose. That’s why Fortune’s World’s Most Admired list, which ranks companies based on their reputation among other business leaders, shows such stability from year to year,” Alan Murray And Claire Zillman write for Fortune. “Top of the list this year, for the 11th year in a row, is Apple. No. 2, for the second year running, is Amazon. Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Starbucks fill out the top five.”

“But while reputations are hard to lose, it’s not impossible,” Murray and Zillman write. “GE dove out of the top ten this year, plummeting from No. 7 to No. 30. On the upside, both Adidas and Lockheed Martin broke into the top 50 for the first time.”

“Among company leaders, Mark Zuckerberg got most mentions as ‘the most overrated CEO,’ while Satya Nadella was voted ‘most underrated,'” Murray and Zillman write. “(Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk made top five on both lists!)”

