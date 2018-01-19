“But while reputations are hard to lose, it’s not impossible,” Murray and Zillman write. “GE dove out of the top ten this year, plummeting from No. 7 to No. 30. On the upside, both Adidas and Lockheed Martin broke into the top 50 for the first time.”
“Among company leaders, Mark Zuckerberg got most mentions as ‘the most overrated CEO,’ while Satya Nadella was voted ‘most underrated,'” Murray and Zillman write. “(Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk made top five on both lists!)”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Apple. Here’s to a 12th straight year!
