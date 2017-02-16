Which companies are most respected?

Some 3,800 executives, analysts, directors, and experts voted in Fortune’s 2017 World’s Most Admired Companies survey and here are the results.

1. Apple

2. Amazon.com

3. Starbucks

4. Berkshire Hathaway

5. Disney

6. Alphabet

7. General Electric

8. Southwest Airlines

9. Facebook

9. Microsoft

