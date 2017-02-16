Some 3,800 executives, analysts, directors, and experts voted in Fortune’s 2017 World’s Most Admired Companies survey and here are the results.
1. Apple
2. Amazon.com
3. Starbucks
4. Berkshire Hathaway
5. Disney
6. Alphabet
7. General Electric
8. Southwest Airlines
9. Facebook
9. Microsoft
MacDailyNews Note: “Samsung dropped out of the top 50 this year,” 9to5Mac reports, “[with] Fortune explaining that its exploding batteries caused too much damage to both its sales and reputation.”