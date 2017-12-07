“If you follow a good backup strategy, you will already have most of the safeguards in place for updating to 10.4,” Taylor writes. “I have backups of important Libraries that can be opened in my current version of FCPX as part of my current backup strategy.”
Taylor writes, “Before you download, install and launch the update to Final Cut Pro X 10.4: Make sure install app updates and install macOS updates are unchecked in your App Store System Preferences.”
Getting ready to update to Final Cut Pro X 10.4? Read more here.
MacDailyNews Take: Better safe than sorry!
SEE ALSO:
Final Cut Pro X 10.4: Apple’s worldwide debut – November 1, 2017
Apple releases Final Cut Pro X 10.3.4 – May 26, 2017
Off the Tracks: Documentary shows how Apple’s Final Cut Pro X is disrupting the post production industry – May 24, 2017
Apple’s Final Cut Pro X hits 2 million users milestone – April 26, 2017
Apple’s Final Cut Pro X product team return to the spotlight after 5 years – December 14, 2016
A week editing with Apple’s new MacBook Pros and Final Cut Pro X – November 21, 2016
Apple releases significant Final Cut Pro X update – October 27, 2016
PC Magazine reviews Apple Final Cut Pro X: Editors’ Choice – June 15, 2016
The BBC adopts Apple’s Final Cut Pro X – September 4, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday, Final Cut Pro X – June 20, 2014