“Final Cut Pro X 10.4 should soon be here. Now is the time to prepare for a smooth transition to it. There is always a chance that there could be some changes in the way this new version of FCP will handle Libraries, Events and Projects,” Richard Taylor writes for FCPX.tv. “Once you update your projects to this new version, you might not be able to open them in an older version of the app.”

“If you follow a good backup strategy, you will already have most of the safeguards in place for updating to 10.4,” Taylor writes. “I have backups of important Libraries that can be opened in my current version of FCPX as part of my current backup strategy.”

Taylor writes, “Before you download, install and launch the update to Final Cut Pro X 10.4: Make sure install app updates and install macOS updates are unchecked in your App Store System Preferences.”

