“With this tactic, Apple also gets its augmented reality–optimized phone into a greater number of hands before expanding the capability even further in 2019. Right now, Apple is limited. All those 3-D image-rendering augmented reality applications are only feasible with the front-facing camera,” Bonnington writes. “In coming years, however, Apple will expand its depth-sensing technology to the rear-facing camera, too.”
“According to Bloomberg, Apple is experimenting with a different laser-based method for bringing 3-D sensing to the iPhone’s rear camera,” Bonnington writes. “Set for inclusion in the 2019 iPhone, the method would use time-of-flight to calculate how long it takes for a laser to bounce off the objects in a scene and then use that information to build a 3-D image. With depth-sensing technology built into both of the phone’s cameras, the opportunity for game-changing augmented-reality applications grows exponentially.”
MacDailyNews Take: The reality of the future will be augmented.
