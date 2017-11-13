“KGI this morning is out with a new investor note touching on iPhone X demand through the 2017 holiday quarter,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. ” “Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also notes the negative impact the iPhone X will have on demand for the iPhone 8, which he anticipates will sell worse than originally expected.”

“The analyst sees the strong iPhone X demand continuing into 2018 based on a couple of things,” Miller reports. “For one, as more customers get their hands on the device, Kuo says potential buyers will drop their initial concerns about some of the drastic changes the iPhone X offers, such as its lack of a Home button. Furthermore, Kuo sees demand during the Chinese New Year being ‘“robust.'”

“As for the iPhone 8, Kuo anititaptes that production will decline by 50 to 60 percent during Q1 2018 compared to the holiday shopping quarter,” Miller reports. “The analyst says that the iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, is selling slightly above initial estimates. This, in part, Kuo explains, is part of what is cannibalizing demand for the 4.7-inch iPhone 8.”

