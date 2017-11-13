“The analyst sees the strong iPhone X demand continuing into 2018 based on a couple of things,” Miller reports. “For one, as more customers get their hands on the device, Kuo says potential buyers will drop their initial concerns about some of the drastic changes the iPhone X offers, such as its lack of a Home button. Furthermore, Kuo sees demand during the Chinese New Year being ‘“robust.'”
“As for the iPhone 8, Kuo anititaptes that production will decline by 50 to 60 percent during Q1 2018 compared to the holiday shopping quarter,” Miller reports. “The analyst says that the iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, is selling slightly above initial estimates. This, in part, Kuo explains, is part of what is cannibalizing demand for the 4.7-inch iPhone 8.”
MacDailyNews Take: As expected:
Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll (see below). It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell.
Current results of the poll we started [on September 14, 2017]:
My next iPhone will be:
• iPhone X: 72.59% (98 votes)
• iPhone 8 Plus: 11.11% (15 votes)
• iPhone 8: 5.93% (8 votes)
Granted, these are MacDailyNews readers, so you’d expect them to want the flagship iPhone, and the sample size is also very small, but we still think Apple has a lot of work to do (advertising, carrier promotions, product placement, etc.) when it comes to moving iPhone 8/Plus units. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017