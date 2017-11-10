“It’s better than any advertisement, social campaign, or press write-up,” Mark Sullivan reports for Fast Company. “Appearing onstage at an Apple press event is the dream of every iOS developer. It can almost instantly lift a tiny bootstrapped company from obscurity to name-brand status. It can also be the beginning of a long-lasting and lucrative relationship with Apple.”

“But as the folks at Scrollmotion, a New York-based iOS app developer, can tell you, getting there is a long, careful dance that can be full of heady highs, heartbreaking lows, and sudden death,” Sullivan reports. “The company marshaled a laborious campaign to present its app onstage at an Apple event last spring, and while the campaign was unsuccessful, the company says it would do it again in a heartbeat.”

“Scrollmotion, it’s worth noting, is no stranger to Apple events. Koppel was given the chance to demo an app onstage back in 2010, an experience that gave Scrollmotion a taste for the kind of mojo that appearing at an Apple event can bring,” Sullivan reports. “That year, Koppel and his team were called to Cupertino a week before WWDC to present their app (at the time, it was a digital publishing platform for books and magazines). ‘It was like nerd Survivor,’ Koppel said.”

