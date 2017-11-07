“Available in 4,774 stores, Walmart Pay is enrolling tens of thousands of new users a day, up from thousands four or five months ago, said Daniel Eckert, who runs the business. Two-thirds of the customers who try it also use it a second time within 21 days, he said, giving him confidence Walmart Pay will surpass Apple Pay in the U.S. in terms of use by shoppers in stores where they’re accepted,” Kharif and Boyle report. “‘If daily enrollments don’t slow down, I think that’s pretty well in the cards shortly,’ said Eckert, senior vice president for services and digital acceleration. ‘I would have to imagine we are getting pretty close.'”
“Wal-Mart is the biggest retailer rejecting Apple Pay,” Kharif and Boyle report. “Wal-Mart began narrowing Apple’s lead earlier this year. Some 5.1 percent of Wal-Mart shoppers said they used Walmart Pay in June, compared with 5.5 percent of iPhone users at stores that accept Apple Pay, which launched more than a year earlier, according to a survey by Pymnts.com and InfoScout. ”
MacDailyNews Take: “Walmart Pay will surpass Apple Pay in the U.S. in terms of use by shoppers in stores where they’re accepted.”
Ridiculous.
Apple Pay is accepted everywhere there is an NFC terminal where is not artificially blocked (like in Walmart). Walmart Pay works only in Walmart. So, Apple Pay is used in 5.9% of all transactions across a broad range of retailers (millions of locations) while Walmart Pay is used in 5.1% of transactions in Walmart.
Walmart Pay is not about to overtake Apple Pay in the U.S.
