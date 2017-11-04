“Namely, Apple wants customers to expect color and hue shifting when using iPhone X at off-angles as a characteristic of the OLED display,” Hall reports. “Apple also says iPhone X has the best OLED display in the industry with the Super Retina display, but burn-in can still occur under certain circumstances.”
“Apple also recommends using Auto-Brightness*, shorter Auto-Lock** periods, and running the latest software update to prolong the life of the OLED display,” Hall reports. “Finally, Apple recommends against showing static images at full brightness for extended periods of time with Super Retina display on iPhone X.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obvious to anyone with passing familiarity of OLED’s shortcomings. We will say that Apple’s display in iPhone X, to which they’ve obviously done quite a bit of custom work, has the least color shift of any smartphone OLED we’ve ever seen by a significant margin. iPhone X’s Super Retina display is positively gorgeous and, without a doubt, a notch above!
*Auto-Brightness can be found in Settings > Accessibility > Display Accommodations > Auto-Brightness.
**Auto-Lock is located in Settings > Display & Brightness > Auto-Lock.