“iPhone X is finally arriving to customers today, and with it comes the new 5.8-inch OLED screen that Apple calls the Super Retina display. iPhone X is the first model that uses this screen technology, and with it comes a few disclaimers,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“Namely, Apple wants customers to expect color and hue shifting when using iPhone X at off-angles as a characteristic of the OLED display,” Hall reports. “Apple also says iPhone X has the best OLED display in the industry with the Super Retina display, but burn-in can still occur under certain circumstances.”

“Apple also recommends using Auto-Brightness*, shorter Auto-Lock** periods, and running the latest software update to prolong the life of the OLED display,” Hall reports. “Finally, Apple recommends against showing static images at full brightness for extended periods of time with Super Retina display on iPhone X.”

