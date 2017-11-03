“The $1,000 price tag on Apple Inc.’s new iPhone X didn’t deter throngs of enthusiasts around the world who waited — sometimes overnight — in long lines with no guarantee they would walk out of the store with one of the coveted device,” Mark Gurman and Jing Cao report for Bloomberg. “At Apple’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, the line coiled up and down several times along 58th Street and extended across Madison and over toward Park Avenue.”

“Similar scenes played out across the world Friday, recalling the throngs that formed on the first day of iPhone sales on June 29, 2007,” Gurman and Cao report. ” While pre-orders last week sold out quickly, and pushed delivery out into December, Apple said Thursday it has added more production capacity and that those six-week waiting times would be reduced.”

“In New York, at least two Chinese-speaking Apple employees were deployed to help manage the huge line, which had many visitors from China and elsewhere. Videos and photos published on Twitter showed security guards sectioning off those waiting in line outside Apple’s Orchard Road store in Singapore,” Gurman and Cao report. “In Sydney, fans set up lawn chairs while others sold their spots in line just hours before the phone was scheduled to go on sale in the region. Lines outside Tokyo’s Ginza Apple Store snaked down more than two blocks. In London, Apple employees cheered as the first customers exited the store after buying the new handset.”

“Apple is known for creating hype around each new iPhone launch. But in recent years, online pre-orders and other buying options reduced store lines,” Gurman and Cao report. “Concern about limited initial supplies of the phone may also have drawn shoppers to Apple stores on launch day. In an announcement last month, Apple encouraged those without reservations to ‘arrive early,’ an indication of its anticipated crowds… Stores will likely sell out of the iPhone X quickly, in part because of pent-up demand.”

Read more in the full article here.