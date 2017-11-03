“In Australia, around 400 people queued outside Apple’s flagship store in central Sydney to pay A$1,579 ($1,218) for the 10th-anniversary model, a glass-and-stainless-steel device that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook billed as ‘the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone,'” Westbrook and Li report. “‘It’s beautiful bro, what a feeling, I‘m excited,’ builder Bishoy Behman, 18, told Reuters after picking up two iPhone X as the first in line. He said he camped outside the store for a week before paying to improve his place in the queue overnight.”
“The firm opened pre-orders on Oct. 27 and has said demand was ‘off the charts,'” Westbrook and Li report. “In Apple’s Omotesando store in Tokyo, some 550 people were waiting in a line stretching to around 600 meters. ‘I‘m going home, and after having a rest, I’d like to have fun (with the phone),’ said first-in-line Yamaura, a 21-year-old college student who spent six days in the queue.”
MacDailyNews Take: Come on, UPS! It’s iPhone X Day!