“Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple Inc stores in Asia early on Friday as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X, a turnout that contrasts with the more lackluster launches for the past two iterations of the premium smartphone,” Tom Westbrook and Pei Li report for Reuters. “Strong initial demand underscores Apple’s upbeat sales forecast for the year-end holiday shopping season, provided just hours before iPhone X sales began.”

“In Australia, around 400 people queued outside Apple’s flagship store in central Sydney to pay A$1,579 ($1,218) for the 10th-anniversary model, a glass-and-stainless-steel device that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook billed as ‘the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone,'” Westbrook and Li report. “‘It’s beautiful bro, what a feeling, I‘m excited,’ builder Bishoy Behman, 18, told Reuters after picking up two iPhone X as the first in line. He said he camped outside the store for a week before paying to improve his place in the queue overnight.”

“The firm opened pre-orders on Oct. 27 and has said demand was ‘off the charts,'” Westbrook and Li report. “In Apple’s Omotesando store in Tokyo, some 550 people were waiting in a line stretching to around 600 meters. ‘I‘m going home, and after having a rest, I’d like to have fun (with the phone),’ said first-in-line Yamaura, a 21-year-old college student who spent six days in the queue.”

