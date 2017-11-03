The wait is over! Consumers can finally get their hands on Apple’s iPhone X.

iPhone X features the first OLED screen that rises to the standards of iPhone, with accurate, stunning colors, true blacks, high brightness, and a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio.

Thousands of Apple fans from around the world waiting on huge lines for the anniversary iPhone. Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous, David Pogue, Justine Underhill and Rick Newman break down the big day.

