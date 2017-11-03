iPhone X features the first OLED screen that rises to the standards of iPhone, with accurate, stunning colors, true blacks, high brightness, and a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio.
Thousands of Apple fans from around the world waiting on huge lines for the anniversary iPhone. Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous, David Pogue, Justine Underhill and Rick Newman break down the big day.
MacDailyNews Take: Three price-obsessed and utterly vapid nattering nabobs. Just show us the queues, for Jobs sake! We don’t care about your old iPhones and how long you plan to deprive yourself of the joys of the world’s best smartphone so you can save a nickel a day.
