“Well, that’s one way to skip the iPhone lines,” Ian Sherr and Shara Tibken report for CNET. “Three ‘husky’ men in hoodies driving a white Dodge van broke into a UPS truck Wednesday while it was parked outside a San Francisco Apple Store.”

“It was delivering 313 of Apple’s new iPhone X devices, according to a police report. The theft happened between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. PT,” Sherr and Tibken report. “The total value of the stolen merchandise was estimated to be more than $370,000. The iPhone X, which becomes available in stores Friday, starts at $999 apiece. The suspects haven’t yet been caught.”

“Each phone was cataloged with a description and serial number, which meant the police report was one of the ‘fattest’ Sgt. Paul Weggenmann had ever seen, he said,” Sherr and Tibken report. “Stealing iPhones has long been a lucrative business, but Apple’s ‘Find My iPhone’ and remote lockout feature have caused a drop in stolen devices. For enterprising thieves, the key is getting an iPhone before those services have been set up.”

“The UPS driver had locked the cargo area after parking outside the Stonestown Galleria mall in the southwest Lakeside neighborhood of San Francisco, according to the police report,” Sherr and Tibken report. “A janitor spotted the suspects unloading boxes from the UPS truck and into a Dodge van and snapped a photo.”

