“Thousands of Apple users around the world lined up to get their hands on the new iPhone X that became available in major markets on Friday,” Saheli Roy Choudhury reports for CNBC.

“According to Apple, the handset was available Friday in more than 50 markets, including China, the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Australia, India and Japan,” Choudhury reports. “CEO Tim Cook told CNBC on Thursday that the iPhone X, from an order perspective, is ‘off to a very strong start.'”

“In the United States, some reportedly fought outside the San Francisco Apple Store to figure out who was first in line. Others used the hype around the iPhone X to make some fast cash by offering to stand in line for enthusiasts,” Choudhury reports. “A long line spanned around the block outside Apple’s flagship London store as people waited to get their hands on the iPhone X.”

6 people already in line at the #Apple store in San Francisco for tomorrow’s #iPhoneX launch. And they’re fighting about who’s first. @CNET pic.twitter.com/SMOU5eHVma — Mariel Myers (@producermariel) November 2, 2017

Three friends who are each getting $250 to hold someone’s place at the #iPhoneX line at Apple’s flagship store in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/xpL6GdoeUr — Elizabeth Weise (@eweise) November 2, 2017

As expected lines have formed outside Apple’s 5th Ave Store. Stretches all the way down 58 and Madison. #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/lLYtQn41Hr — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) November 2, 2017

Boston Apple Store, 6 pm: people in line thru the night waiting for IPhone X delivery 📦 pic.twitter.com/lYuWorhzsD — Alberto Forchielli (@Forchielli) November 2, 2017

Circus outside the Apple store in london #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/Dx7rWOa6p9 — Arjun Kharpal (@ArjunKharpal) November 3, 2017

People are already queuing at the Regent Street, London Apple Store for the iPhone X. One guy been here since Tues, an employee tells me. pic.twitter.com/z3WekCkDls — Rob Price (@robaeprice) November 2, 2017

Line for the iPhone X tomorrow Apple London 🍎 Cola para comprar el iPhone X mañana #Londres pic.twitter.com/SM12tsCCDZ — Samuel Burke (@samuelcnn) November 2, 2017

Outside Apple on George St. now. Only a couple of mins after the launch. pic.twitter.com/izLwiltDUp — Zach (@zachsimone) November 2, 2017

These two guys from Thailand are the first people in Singapore to get their hands on the iPhone X! #iPhoneXMashable pic.twitter.com/g9HYwUB98i — Yvette Tan (@Yvettweets) November 3, 2017

iPhone X launch in Hong Kong. Black market in full force. #travel #tech https://t.co/7oJN79GpJs — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) November 3, 2017

Already a block down from the Tokyo Ginza Apple Store and the line for iphoneX is still going https://t.co/OJDIEbp2ZN — Elise Hu (@elisewho) November 2, 2017

Full article here.