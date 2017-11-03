“According to Apple, the handset was available Friday in more than 50 markets, including China, the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Australia, India and Japan,” Choudhury reports. “CEO Tim Cook told CNBC on Thursday that the iPhone X, from an order perspective, is ‘off to a very strong start.'”
“In the United States, some reportedly fought outside the San Francisco Apple Store to figure out who was first in line. Others used the hype around the iPhone X to make some fast cash by offering to stand in line for enthusiasts,” Choudhury reports. “A long line spanned around the block outside Apple’s flagship London store as people waited to get their hands on the iPhone X.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, people still do queue for iPhones!
