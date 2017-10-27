“On his smartphone, to which the device is connected, black-and gray images quickly appeared. Martin is not a cancer specialist. But he knew that the dark, three-centimeter mass he saw did not belong there,” Regalado reports. “‘I was enough of a doctor to know I was in trouble,’ he says. It was squamous-cell cancer.”
“The device he used, called the Butterfly IQ, is the first solid-state ultrasound machine to reach the market in the U.S.,” Regalado reports. “Martin, who since diagnosing his cancer has undergone a five-and-a-half-hour surgery and radiation treatment, believes the devices can take on new shapes, like a patch that could be sent home with patients. Perhaps before too long a parent might diagnose a kid’s fracture at home. ‘To look at this as just an ultrasound device is like looking at an iPhone and saying it’s just a phone,’ he says. ‘If you have a window into the body where anyone can afford it, everyone can use it, and everyone can interpret it, it becomes a heck of a lot more than an ultrasound device.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re on the launch pad of big health care revolutions facilitated by devices like Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch and Apple SDKs like ResearchKit, CareKit, and HealthKit.
