“Jamf Nation Conference (#JNUC) has become one of the more important events in the Apple in the enterprise diary, and Microsoft appeared at the event to show new integration that enables Apple’s solutions to work even more effectively with Azure cloud services,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Microsoft’s Brad Anderson, corporate vice president, demonstrated how Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) tools will soon work with Jamf integration and Apple’s platforms to ensure that enterprise Macs are security compliant with Azure AD authentication,” Evans writes. “At its simplest, this integration means only trusted users on trusted devices using trusted apps can access Microsoft-protected enterprise data.”

“This is good business for Microsoft,” Evans writes. “As hardware purchasing patterns mutate, that company is working to carve out a future in enterprise-focused cloud services provision. It’s yet another big step forward for Apple in the enterprise, of course. It means enterprise teams can now deploy Macs across their business almost as easily as it is already possible to deploy an iPhone.”

Read more in the full article here.