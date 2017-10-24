“Last year, I wrote about how Safari was a memory hog,” McElhearn writes. “At times, it would be using 5,6, even 8 or 9 GB of memory. I would have to quit it every few days to get it to stop being sluggish.”
“Since the release of High Sierra, I have noticed that Safari’s memory usage has dropped a great deal,” McElhearn writes. “Right now, with my iMac running for more than four days, Safari is only using about 3 GB of RAM.”
MacDailyNews Take: The myriad refinements we’re finding under the hood in High Sierra are significant and welcome.