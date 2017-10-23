“The $399 million is part of a $548 million payment that Samsung made to Apple in December 2015,” Stempel reports. “Apple had argued that no new trial was warranted, and that the $399 million award should be confirmed. It did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment.”
Stempel reports, “Samsung, in a statement, said it welcomed Koh’s order.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the inexorable gears of so-called justice. So fleet. So useful.
Message from the U.S court “system” to the world: Crime pays and keeps on paying, and paying, and paying due to our sloth and ineptitude.
Thanks mostly to the glacial pace of legal proceedings, justice will never be fully served in these cases of obvious theft, patent infringement, and trade dress infringement.
The main reason why Samsung and the rest of the thieves are able to sell phones and tablets at all was because they made and continue to make fake iPhones and fake iPads designed to fool the ignorati in much the same way that Microsoft et al. profited wildly from upside-down and backwards fake Macs at the end of the 20th century. Google, Samsung, HTC, Xiaomi, et al. are the Microsofts, HPs, Dells, and eMachines of the new century.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone. — MacDailyNews, October 5, 2017
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
