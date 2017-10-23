“U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California issued an order late on Sunday, 10 months after the U.S. Supreme Court set aside a $399 million award against Samsung for mimicking the iPhone’s look for its Galaxy and other devices,” Jonathan Stempel reports for Reuters.

“The $399 million is part of a $548 million payment that Samsung made to Apple in December 2015,” Stempel reports. “Apple had argued that no new trial was warranted, and that the $399 million award should be confirmed. It did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment.”

Stempel reports, “Samsung, in a statement, said it welcomed Koh’s order.”

