“Just this week, The Wall Street Journal reported on the high-volume business Apple is doing with Samsung, a key supplier of components for various products including the new flagship iPhone, the iPhone X, on which Samsung will reportedly make $110 per unit,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents. “But as device makers, the two remain fierce competitors–and adversaries in court.”

“A few months after the Supreme Court of the United States requested the Trump Administration’s perspective on Samsung’s most recent petition for writ of certiorari, the Solicitor General of the United States, Noel Francisco, has expressed the views of the U.S. federal government,” Mueller writes. “The short version is this: the DoJ tells the Supreme Court to deny all three parts of Samsung’s petition, but it’s not a ringing endorsement of the Federal Circuit’s controversial en banc decision. Not at all. It’s completely based on procedural and standard-of-review considerations.”

Mueller writes, “It’s too early to have statistics on how the Supreme Court views Solicitor General Francisco’s recommendations. But it’s not like it’s over for Samsung. It’s a setback for them and, conversely, a significant intermediate victory for Apple, but the Supreme Court can still decide either way.”

Read more in the full article here.