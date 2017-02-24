“This time around it’s about the second California Apple v. Samsung case (the one that went to trial in 2014, resulting in a $119 million verdict),” Mueller writes. “Samsung now has until March 29, 2017 to file its petition.”
“Right after the Federal Circuit decision had come down, I already outlined my thoughts on the prospects for another Apple v. Samsung Supreme Court appeal and discussed what kinds of issues might be raised in that event,” Mueller writes. “In a little more than a month, we’ll know what issue(s) Samsung’s attorneys have decided to bring up.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Thanks mostly to the glacial pace of legal proceedings, justice will never be served in these cases of obvious theft, patent infringement, and trade dress infringement.
The main reason why Samsung and the rest of the thieves are able to sell phones and tablets at all was because they made and continue to make fake iPhones and fake iPads designed to fool the ignorati in much the same way that Microsoft et al. profited wildly from upside-down and backwards fake Macs at the end of the 20th century. Google, Samsung, HTC, Xiaomi, et al. are the Microsofts, HPs, Dells, and eMachines of the new century.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
