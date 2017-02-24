“The first Apple v. Samsung case went all the way up to the Supreme Court and has meanwhile gone all the way back to the Northern District of California to take a new look at the question of design patent damages,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents. “But the steps to the Supreme Court are like a revolving door for this huge commercial dispute: a new petition for writ of certiorari (request for Supreme Court review) is already in the making!”

“This time around it’s about the second California Apple v. Samsung case (the one that went to trial in 2014, resulting in a $119 million verdict),” Mueller writes. “Samsung now has until March 29, 2017 to file its petition.”

“Right after the Federal Circuit decision had come down, I already outlined my thoughts on the prospects for another Apple v. Samsung Supreme Court appeal and discussed what kinds of issues might be raised in that event,” Mueller writes. “In a little more than a month, we’ll know what issue(s) Samsung’s attorneys have decided to bring up.”

