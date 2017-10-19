“Apple’s iPhone X release date is just around the corner, with preorders set to begin on October 27th ahead of the phone’s November 3rd launch,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR.

“Hardcore Apple fans couldn’t possibly be more excited to get their hands on Apple’s first redesigned iPhone since 2014,” Epstein reports. “The iPhone X is our first glimpse at the future of Apple’s iPhone lineup and it’s packed with new features and new technologies that have never been available before on any smartphone, let alone an iPhone.”

“All that excitement began with Apple’s big iPhone X announcement event,” Epstein reports. “Now, a new set of photos has surfaced that show the iPhone X and Steve Jobs Theater like you’ve never seen them before… A user on Reddit just posted an album of photos that were captured by an unnamed friend. This friend presumably works at Apple, considering the fact that he or she had access to Steve Jobs Theater long before last month’s event started.”

