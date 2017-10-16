“Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$451.04 billion (US$14.83 billion) for September, up 42.4% on month, but down 3.7% on yea,” Ninelu Tu and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes.

“Foxconn pointed out that its three major product lines all enjoyed on-month shipment growths in September with the consumer electronics segment performing the best,” Tu and Tsai report. “With the iPhone X’s pre-ordering expected to soon begin and the smartphone’s rising demand from telecom and retail channels worldwide, some market watchers estimate that Foxconn will see another surging growth in October revenues.”

