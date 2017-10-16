“Foxconn pointed out that its three major product lines all enjoyed on-month shipment growths in September with the consumer electronics segment performing the best,” Tu and Tsai report. “With the iPhone X’s pre-ordering expected to soon begin and the smartphone’s rising demand from telecom and retail channels worldwide, some market watchers estimate that Foxconn will see another surging growth in October revenues.”
MacDailyNews Take: That revenue surge is likely due to iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus assembly as millions of units were required for launch on September 22nd in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.
