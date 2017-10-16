“However,” Shen reports, “the first-batch shipments of the iPhone X units were much lower than the previous iPhone models, which apparently will make the iPhone X one of the most difficult-to-find smartphone these days, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.”
Shen reports, “Although Foxconn has ramped up its output of iPhone X to 400,000 units a week recently from the previous 100,000 units, the increased production still cannot meet market demand, said the report, citing data from Rosenblatt.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “The increased production still cannot meet market demand.”
Gee, ya think?
Our sincerest good luck to those looking to pre-order iPhone X (Friday, October 27 @ 12:01am PDT). We’re all going to need it!
