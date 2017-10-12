“A new Oxford University facility aimed at developing the entrepreneurial skills of students has been launched by Apple CEO Tim Cook,” BBC News reports.

“The Oxford Foundry is based in the refurbished building that housed the Glee club on Hythe Bridge Street,” The Beeb reports. “It was developed by the Saїd Business School with the aim of ‘inspiring and supporting Oxford’s 23,000 students.'”

“Mr Cook described his invitation to the opening of the multi-million pound hub as a ‘privilege,'” The Beeb reports. “The Oxford Foundry building, which was originally a Victorian ice factory, includes working spaces, presentation areas and a cafe. It will channel academic research commercially, bring world renowned figures in to talk to students, host problem solving competitions and workshops, and provide a start-up support programme.”

Read more in the full article here.