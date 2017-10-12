“The Oxford Foundry is based in the refurbished building that housed the Glee club on Hythe Bridge Street,” The Beeb reports. “It was developed by the Saїd Business School with the aim of ‘inspiring and supporting Oxford’s 23,000 students.'”
“Mr Cook described his invitation to the opening of the multi-million pound hub as a ‘privilege,'” The Beeb reports. “The Oxford Foundry building, which was originally a Victorian ice factory, includes working spaces, presentation areas and a cafe. It will channel academic research commercially, bring world renowned figures in to talk to students, host problem solving competitions and workshops, and provide a start-up support programme.”
MacDailyNews Take: One of our favorite quotes:
Michael Dell had just said that if he were the CEO of Apple, he would close it down and give any remaining money to the shareholders… I did what an engineer does. I made a list of pluses and minuses [about leaving Compaq for Apple], I ran a spreadsheet. They both told me I should stay put, but my intuition was saying something different. And I listened to my intuition. That was one of the most important decisions of my life. Maybe the most important.
