“Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple, will open Oxford university’s first dedicated space for start-ups created by students, alumni and staff on Wednesday,” Jonathan Moules reports for The Financial Times.

“Mr Cook will be joined by a number of tech entrepreneurs when he cuts the ribbon at The Foundry, a converted ice factory in the centre of the ancient college city that has been kitted out with meeting rooms, free WiFi and desk space for early-stage business teams,” Moules reports. “The facility was funded by £3.2m in gifts, including £1m from Reid Hoffman, co-founder of the LinkedIn social network, as well as support from the charitable foundation of Mohamed Amersi, the entrepreneur, EY, the accountancy, Meltwater, the US-based data analytics business, and the DeTao Education Group of China.”

“An entrepreneur advisory group chaired by Brent Hoberman, the Lastminute.com co-founder and an Oxford graduate, and including Phil Libin, co-founder of note-taking app Evernote, and Biz Stone, Twitter co-founder, helped design The Foundry,” Moules reports.

