Alphabet Inc.’s Google “recently unveiled a suite of upgraded devices, including Google Home Mini and Max, as it closes in on Amazon’s dominance of smart speakers,” Teresa Rivas writes for Barron’s.

“IHS Markit’s Paul Erickson writes that Google had to get these to market, given the low price points that have allowed Amazon’s Echo products to proliferate,” Rivas writes. “Erickson calls the two Home speakers a first foothold for Google in which it took a page from Amazon, by making its devices more affordable… [But] he warns that Google still has two strikes against it in its competition with Amazon.”

The first is in the current positioning of the original Home speaker, still priced at $129 – bracketed by the revamped Amazon Echo with better two-way sound reproduction at $99, camera-equipped Echo Spot at $129, and the Zigbee-hub-equipped Echo Plus at $149… The second disadvantage is in bundling. Amazon’s current price-aggressive bundling of Echo Dot with its Fire TV products is expected to help keep Dot shipment volumes healthy despite the arrival of the Home Mini as a direct competitor. — Paul Erickson, IHS Markit



Rivas writes, “That said, Google is also staking out its claim in the higher end of the market, as the Home Max, priced around $400, is now $50 more than Apple’s HomePod, previously deemed too expensive.”

MacDailyNews Take: “Deemed too expensive” by whom? Fake news much, Teresa?

Rivas writes, “Erickson warns that the pressure is on for Apple now since its home product still isn’t expected to debut until the end of the year.”

