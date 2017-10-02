“I’ve been a faithful user of Apple TV since the first model arrived in 2007. I was thrilled eight years later when Cupertino finally introduced an Apple TV with an app store. Little progress on the device has occurred ever since,” Wolfe writes. “The launch last month of this fifth-generation Apple TV should have been a time to celebrate. Instead, it felt underwhelming, at best, for a few important reasons. While adding 4K HDR support to Apple TV was a necessary step, it’s one that should have happened two years ago. In other words, thank you Apple, but what took you so long?”
“Another big issue is the price Apple charges for the fifth-generation devices… The top-of-the-line Roku Ultra is $99, compared to $69 for the recently introduced next-generation Amazon Fire TV,” Wolfe writes. “One final beef: The Siri-based remote has stuck around for another Apple TV release. Why Apple, why?”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Because Apple inexplicably either didn’t take Apple TV seriously enough for at least the last half a decade (to be charitable) and/or because the “management” of the Apple TV project isn’t up to the job.
But, come on: Are you really going to look at the Roku Ultra and/or the new Amazon Fire TV? Sure, you’d save $100 – $130 per unit, get better remotes, and immediate Amazon Prime access, but you’d be foregoing Planet of the Apps!
Apple TV is in fourth place below streaming products from Roku, Amazon, and Google for a reason.
Eddy Cue. Never have so many RSUs been wasted on so little.
