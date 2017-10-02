“Late last week, a Reddit poster who claimed to work at Amazon said Amazon Prime Video wouldn’t be coming to Apple TV until at least the end of October,” Bryan M. Wolfe writes for AppAdvice. “As the poster explained, ‘The app is done, and has been done for months already. However there are a lot of politics going on beyond my pay grade that are pushing the launch back.'”

“I’ve been a faithful user of Apple TV since the first model arrived in 2007. I was thrilled eight years later when Cupertino finally introduced an Apple TV with an app store. Little progress on the device has occurred ever since,” Wolfe writes. “The launch last month of this fifth-generation Apple TV should have been a time to celebrate. Instead, it felt underwhelming, at best, for a few important reasons. While adding 4K HDR support to Apple TV was a necessary step, it’s one that should have happened two years ago. In other words, thank you Apple, but what took you so long?”

“Another big issue is the price Apple charges for the fifth-generation devices… The top-of-the-line Roku Ultra is $99, compared to $69 for the recently introduced next-generation Amazon Fire TV,” Wolfe writes. “One final beef: The Siri-based remote has stuck around for another Apple TV release. Why Apple, why?”

