“One of our complaints with last year’s Fire TV stick is that there was no 4K support,” Nathan Ingraham reports for Engadget. “Fortunately, Amazon now has an answer for that. Say hello to the new Fire TV , a dongle-based competitor to Google’s Chromecast Ultra.”

“It has 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second and all of the features of Fire TV as before,” Ingraham reports. “Audio is also getting a big upgrade, as it now supports Dolby Atmos sound.”

“It’ll cost $70, a good bit more than the old Fire TV stick, but there’s no doubt it’s a much more capable device — if you have a 4K TV, anyway,” Ingraham reports. “What’s more, you can get the new Fire TV and an Echo Dot for only $80…”



