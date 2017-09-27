“It has 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second and all of the features of Fire TV as before,” Ingraham reports. “Audio is also getting a big upgrade, as it now supports Dolby Atmos sound.”
“It’ll cost $70, a good bit more than the old Fire TV stick, but there’s no doubt it’s a much more capable device — if you have a 4K TV, anyway,” Ingraham reports. “What’s more, you can get the new Fire TV and an Echo Dot for only $80…”
MacDailyNews Take: Plus $15 for the add-on <a href="http://amzn.to/2wW37SY" target="_new"Amazon Ethernet Adapter for Amazon Fire TV Devices.
Beyond making sure they retain the current UI leadership they enjoy and creating compelling exclusive content, Apple should be bending over backwards to aid Apple TV app developers to do amazing things as it’s the platform’s main point of differentiation and the justification for costing 2X as much as competitor’s products.
